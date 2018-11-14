William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

MRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. National Securities lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of MRCC opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $234.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

