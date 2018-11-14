William Blair Weighs in on Roku Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush started coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $42.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.59. Roku has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $2,049,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 99,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $5,162,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,830,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.