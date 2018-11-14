Wingstop (WING) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $227,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,290.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 830.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 795,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 709,760 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after acquiring an additional 492,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,363,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

