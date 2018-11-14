WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 175,801 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,801 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $114,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $79,978.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GEO opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

