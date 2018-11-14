WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355,989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,363,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,662,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after buying an additional 1,909,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,514,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,264,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,328,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,514,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/winton-group-ltd-trims-stake-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.