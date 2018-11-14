Wirecard (WRCDF) Receiving Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wirecard earned a news impact score of -2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Wirecard’s analysis:

Shares of WRCDF stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $227.94.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

