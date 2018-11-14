Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT) Insider Timothy Whelan Acquires 12,000 Shares

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) insider Timothy Whelan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned about 1.61% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave based products in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

