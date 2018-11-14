Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

WIX stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. 969,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.82. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,346,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,094,000 after purchasing an additional 213,621 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Wix.Com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.Com by 32.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,190 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

