WSP Global Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.44.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$65.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$56.38 and a 1 year high of C$75.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

In other news, insider David Langlois sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.55, for a total value of C$214,650.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

