X Financial (XYF) to Release Earnings on Monday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of XYF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,381. X Financial has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

XYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on X Financial in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on X Financial in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

