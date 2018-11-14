Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

YMAB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Ashu Tyagi bought 430,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $6,882,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Moller San Pedro Claus Juan bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 961,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,784.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

