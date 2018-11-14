Yirendai (YRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Yirendai’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

NYSE:YRD opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Yirendai has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yirendai from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $3,622,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 95.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $16,756,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 40.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 123.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

