YY (YY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YY (NASDAQ:YY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

YY opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. YY has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 target price on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

