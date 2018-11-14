Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $6.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.85 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $6.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $24.75 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.10 million, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptevo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 346.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 367,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 162,218 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,552. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

