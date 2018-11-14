Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (CTLT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. Catalent posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Catalent stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

In other Catalent news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 13,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

