Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FET. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.95. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

