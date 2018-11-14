Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $215.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.03 million and the lowest is $212.10 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $206.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $834.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.60 million to $840.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $881.96 million, with estimates ranging from $866.50 million to $899.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Hovde Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $464,421.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Campbell purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,347,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.