Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $10.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.19 billion and the highest is $10.57 billion. Accenture reported sales of $9.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $42.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.50 billion to $43.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.17 billion to $46.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.37.

Shares of ACN opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a one year low of $142.77 and a one year high of $175.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 119,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 717.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 340,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

