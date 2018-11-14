Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $23.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $82.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.48 million to $82.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $102.60 million, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $103.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

