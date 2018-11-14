Zacks: Analysts Expect Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will announce $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Credicorp’s earnings. Credicorp posted earnings per share of $4.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will report full year earnings of $15.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $15.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $17.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credicorp.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 168,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,270. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

