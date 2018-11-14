Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post sales of $413.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $414.60 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $304.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.47%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 price objective on Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

In other Littelfuse news, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $79,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $3,055,723.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,723,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,436 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $163.43 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

