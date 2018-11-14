Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (QNST) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $122,183.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,013.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,839 shares of company stock worth $22,415,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 17,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,440. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.