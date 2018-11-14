Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Corp (APPN) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $6,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $869,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,080,167 shares of company stock worth $28,442,017 and have sold 307,645 shares worth $10,167,814. Company insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,786.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Appian by 76.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 101.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 206,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Appian has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

