Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1,376,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.22. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,913,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 253,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,763,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,527 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,750,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,783 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,253,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after purchasing an additional 185,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,486,000 after acquiring an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

