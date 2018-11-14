Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will post sales of $77.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the lowest is $76.93 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $65.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year sales of $290.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.85 million to $291.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.75 million, with estimates ranging from $341.80 million to $355.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.81%. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 753,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,843. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27.

In related news, major shareholder Amadeus Capital Partners Ltd sold 44,102 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,645,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 10,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,795 shares of company stock worth $41,993,946 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 139.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 164,785 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 62.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 124,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

