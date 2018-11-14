Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $7.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.57 million. Novavax posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $36.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.16 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,675 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 690,805 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2,432.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 265,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 255,394 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Novavax by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 832,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 712,000 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,870. The firm has a market cap of $654.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.51. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

