Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $125.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.10 million and the highest is $128.40 million. PetIQ reported sales of $60.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $502.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $505.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $604.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

PETQ stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 826,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,784. The firm has a market cap of $874.49 million, a PE ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.00. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $751,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $68,312,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock worth $112,721,308. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PetIQ by 64.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 296.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

