Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 49.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

ZBRA traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.03. 13,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $841,830.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,967.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $1,959,067.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,183. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

