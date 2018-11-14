Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Atkore International Group reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atkore International Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.78. Atkore International Group has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

In related news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $202,498.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,791.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,970 shares of company stock worth $3,378,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 637.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

