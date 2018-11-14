Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Corp (CNC) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.41. Centene reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. MED lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,959. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Centene has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock worth $4,957,590 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

