Zacks: Brokerages Expect COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.18. COSTAMARE Inc/SH reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on COSTAMARE Inc/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 10,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $574.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the third quarter valued at about $10,265,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 75.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 619,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 606,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 46,343.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 328,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 327,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 23, 2018, it had a fleet of 71 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 466,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 462,000 TEU; and 1 new build vessel of 3,800 TEU.

