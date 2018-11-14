Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBM (IBM) Will Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84. IBM reported earnings per share of $5.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.79 to $13.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$149.24” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.02.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 4,736,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,228,154. IBM has a 52-week low of $114.09 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,853.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in IBM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IBM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in IBM by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,649,000 after acquiring an additional 359,868 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

