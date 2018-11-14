Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Leidos posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,593,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Leidos by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Leidos by 21.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

