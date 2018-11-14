Zacks: Brokerages Expect QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce sales of $484.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $557.00 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 298.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 6,289,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,074. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

