Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alteryx (AYX) to Hold

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYX. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $56.07 on Monday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $2,144,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 299,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $16,844,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 1,960,526 shares worth $108,247,444. Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $256,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alteryx by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Alteryx by 61.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $583,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

