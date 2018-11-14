Zacks Investment Research Lowers Champions Oncology (CSBR) to Hold

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:CSBR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 118,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 0.57. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 97.02%. Analysts expect that Champions Oncology will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $108,495.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $813,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $383,545.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,861.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 164.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 165,246 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 75.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth about $3,144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth about $2,162,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

