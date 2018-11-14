Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insys Therapeutics (INSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target the unmet needs of cancer patients, with an initial focus on cancer-supportive care. The company’s cancer-supportive care and cancer therapy product candidates include Fentanyl sublingual spray and Dronabinol SG capsule. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of INSY stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.67. Insys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 200.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insys Therapeutics (INSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.