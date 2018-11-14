Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pentair (PNR)

Pentair (NYSE:PNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pentair revised 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to around $2.33 from the previous expectation of roughly $2.31, reflecting the benefit of share repurchases as well as improved operating performance in the third-quarter. This marks the second consecutive quarter that the company has raised its guidance. Momentum in its segments, productivity improvement and benefits from restructuring actions will aid results. The company continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment. “

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,927. Pentair has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.