Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom’s broad-based product portfolio which serves multiple applications to diversified end markets is anticipated to aid it in gaining significant market share. The company is also benefiting from solid demand of its wireless solutions which poises it well to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Nonetheless, the company faces intensifying competition and integration risks due to frequent acquisitions. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and customer concentration continue to be headwinds. Notably, shares of Broadcom have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.97.

AVGO opened at $224.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,345. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

