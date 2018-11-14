Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AGEAS/S (AGESY) to Hold

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 1,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AGEAS/S has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

