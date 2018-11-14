Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exterran (EXTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $838.76 million, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $879,838.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 20.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 122.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

