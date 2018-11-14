Zacks: MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH an industry rank of 114 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of MRBK remained flat at $$16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57.

In other news, Director Robert M. Casciato bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $69,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $138,790.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 2.43% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

