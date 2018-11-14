Zacks: Myomo, Inc. (MYO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.68 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Myomo an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 31,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,443. Myomo has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

