Zacks: Niu Technologies – (NIU) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 227 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 157,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,294. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

