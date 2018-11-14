Zacks: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Salem Media Group an industry rank of 102 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SALM. ValuEngine lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 23,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,514. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group by 470.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

