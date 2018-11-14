Zafgen (ZFGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ZFGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zafgen in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zafgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zafgen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $10.90 on Friday. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.23.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zafgen by 428.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

