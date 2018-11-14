Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,148,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. 65,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,200. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Total System Services from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

