-$0.04 EPS Expected for Halcon Resources Corp (HK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halcon Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Halcon Resources reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halcon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halcon Resources.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halcon Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Halcon Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halcon Resources by 111.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSE:HK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 310,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,024. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

