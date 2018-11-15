$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cision Ltd (CISN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Cision reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CISN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Cision in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cision during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cision during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cision during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CISN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 269,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,819. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.57. Cision has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

