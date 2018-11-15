$0.33 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd (GLOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.40. GasLog reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GasLog from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,487,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,876,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

GLOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. 3,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,093.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GasLog has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

